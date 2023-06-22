Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
In a rare show of cross-border co-operation, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), together with its counterparts in Zambia and Zimbabwe, recovered and seized two helicopters bought in SA with funds laundered from the Zambian government.
The helicopters, worth about R38m, were bought in 2021, after former Zambian foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji laundered $5m in Zambian state funds earmarked for the purchase of a property for Zambia’s embassy in Turkey...
Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA with dirty Zambian money
