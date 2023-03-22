National

BP to quit all its aviation activities in SA, but stays silent on Russia

Airports Company SA may provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 21:51 Linda Ensor

British oil and gas multinational BP has decided to exit all its aviation activities in SA, a decision based on its current global business strategy, BP Southern Africa head of communications and external affairs Hamlet Morule said on Wednesday.

He did not reply to questions on whether the decision was related to the international sanctions against Russia and the decision by the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to possibly provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.