The R3bn capital injection put on the table by SAA’s suitor Takatso to expand the airline’s operations was the main drawcard in the government’s decision to sell it a majority stake in the national carrier, the department of public enterprises told the Competition Tribunal on Tuesday.
The tribunal, chaired by senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was hearing submissions from interested parties on the proposed deal that will see Takatso acquire a 51% stake in SAA, with government owning the rest. Takatso is a consortium in which Harith General Partners holds the majority shareholding, and Global Aviation and Syranix hold minority stakes...
Takatso’s R3bn offer sealed SAA deal, state tells tribunal
