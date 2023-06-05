National

IATA chief puts Acsa on carpet over 38% tariff hike

But domestic airports manager says its tariffs still are among the lowest in the world

05 June 2023 - 20:45 Des Latham and Linda Ensor
UPDATED 05 June 2023 - 22:50

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has been criticised directly by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its steep tariff increase.

Speaking to hundreds of airline delegates from around the world attending its two-day annual general meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, IATA director-general William Walsh singled out the SA utility for what he called its “unacceptably high” tariff increases...

