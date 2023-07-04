Headwinds for metal include expectations of further rates tightening
The department of justice & constitutional development’s failure to buy antivirus software, as ordered by the information regulator, has earned it a R5m fine — the highest penalty yet imposed for noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
The department suffered a cyberattack in 2021 that resulted in the loss of more than 1,200 files, with encryption of internal documents and personal information being compromised. It forced the court recording systems offline, which led to postponements at lower courts...
Justice department slapped with R5m fine over tardiness in fixing IT breaches
