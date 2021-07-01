TOBY SHAPSHAK: Privacy protection arrives at long last
The much-heralded Popi Act will finally bring meaningful legislation to protect SA’s digital privacy and our personal data
01 July 2021 - 05:00
Thursday was a great day for South Africans. It was the day the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act 4 of 2013 finally came into effect. The act is a great piece of long-overdue legislation.
It’s not as aggressive or punitive as Europe’s far-reaching General Data Protection Regulation legislation. But Popi is a much-needed dam wall to prevent the exploitative data mining of our personal information — mostly by US tech and social media firms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now