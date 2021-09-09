Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Pluck of the Irish: WhatsApp’s hefty fine Facebook has been slapped with the largest fine yet by Ireland’s data watchdog for serious privacy infringements B L Premium

Another year, another record fine for Facebook for privacy violations. This time it’s €225m, for the way WhatsApp shares its user data with other Facebook subsidiaries.

It is now common cause that Facebook will skate as close as it can to the legal line, often pushing the privacy regulations, and always in a way that protects its personal data-gobbling business. The fine is for "severe" and "serious" infringements of Europe’s ground-breaking general data protection regulation (GDPR). This legislation places common sense and EU common law restrictions on what companies can do with people’s personal data and the transparency required to collect or process it...