Eskom to pilot load-limiting measures in Fourways

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
SA cannot afford to elect another false prophet
Load limiting through smart meters is part of the initiative to manage and optimise electricity consumption
Opening of the conference postponed as hotel rooms meant for delegates occupied by ‘friends of delegates’
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair
Russian authorities accuse head of powerful Wagner mercernary group of staging an armed mutiny
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
Eskom on Friday said it was implementing a load-limiting project nationally during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, with the pilot starting on Friday in Fourways, Johannesburg.
The power utility said the pilot would focus on select customers with smart meters.
Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the measures would reduce customers’ electricity capacity from 60/80 to 10 amps.
“This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps,” she said.
Qithi said load limiting through smart meters was part of demand side management (DSM) initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand on the grid during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding.
An hour before the start of load-shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit (CIU) and cellphone.
“The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption and thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for the duration of the load-shedding period,” she said.
The power utility has appealed to customers selected as part of the pilot to partner with it in ensuring the impact of load-shedding is reduced.
“There are numerous benefits to this approach for both the customers and Eskom. The project aims to allow customers to have access to minimal usage of electricity during lower stages of load-shedding. The success of this phase of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the customers, as the outcomes will influence how the national rollout will unfold,” Qithi said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Eskom to pilot load-limiting measures in Fourways
Eskom on Friday said it was implementing a load-limiting project nationally during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, with the pilot starting on Friday in Fourways, Johannesburg.
The power utility said the pilot would focus on select customers with smart meters.
Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the measures would reduce customers’ electricity capacity from 60/80 to 10 amps.
“This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps,” she said.
Qithi said load limiting through smart meters was part of demand side management (DSM) initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand on the grid during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding.
An hour before the start of load-shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit (CIU) and cellphone.
“The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption and thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for the duration of the load-shedding period,” she said.
The power utility has appealed to customers selected as part of the pilot to partner with it in ensuring the impact of load-shedding is reduced.
“There are numerous benefits to this approach for both the customers and Eskom. The project aims to allow customers to have access to minimal usage of electricity during lower stages of load-shedding. The success of this phase of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the customers, as the outcomes will influence how the national rollout will unfold,” Qithi said.
TimesLIVE
Illegal connections in Gauteng cost Eskom R7bn a year
SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique
Eskom boosts energy availability factor to 60%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets
Power cuts, inflation and high interest rates hurt retail confidence
Offices and shops hold the key to electricity crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.