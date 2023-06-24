National

Eskom to pilot load-limiting measures in Fourways

24 June 2023 - 07:17
A prepaid electricity meter. Eskom says through load-limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps. Picture: SUPPLIED
A prepaid electricity meter. Eskom says through load-limiting measures during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eskom on Friday said it was implementing a load-limiting project nationally during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding, with the pilot starting on Friday in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The power utility said the pilot would focus on select customers with smart meters.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the measures would reduce customers’ electricity capacity from 60/80 to 10 amps.

“This will allow customers to continue to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 amps,” she said.

Qithi said load limiting through smart meters was part of demand side management (DSM) initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand on the grid during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding.

An hour before the start of load-shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit (CIU) and cellphone.

“The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption and thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for the duration of the load-shedding period,” she said.

The power utility has appealed to customers selected as part of the pilot to partner with it in ensuring the impact of load-shedding is reduced.

“There are numerous benefits to this approach for both the customers and Eskom. The project aims to allow customers to have access to minimal usage of electricity during lower stages of load-shedding. The success of this phase of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the customers, as the outcomes will influence how the national rollout will unfold,” Qithi said.

TimesLIVE

Illegal connections in Gauteng cost Eskom R7bn a year

Utility has been inspecting infrastrucure in the province and disconnecting homes illegally plugged into substations
National
1 week ago

SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique

The initial 80MW-100MW is available immediately to be plugged into the grid
National
1 week ago

Eskom boosts energy availability factor to 60%

Increased wind-power generation and lower demand helped improve the ailing power utility’s performance
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Robert McBride returns to hunt Eskom thugs
National
2.
Vast irregularities in Umngeni before 2021 local ...
National
3.
Retired judge Motata could face impeachment 16 ...
National
4.
Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter ...
National
5.
Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA ...
National

Related Articles

Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets

National

Power cuts, inflation and high interest rates hurt retail confidence

Economy

Offices and shops hold the key to electricity crisis

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.