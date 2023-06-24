Hotel snafu stalls ANC’s Western Cape conference

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Special adviser to electricity minister says province’s infrastructural transmissions are unrivalled but lines are underused
Opening of the conference postponed as hotel rooms meant for delegates occupied by ‘friends of delegates’
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Cash-strapped Pakistan’s $350bn economy is in a meltdown, with inflation at a record 38%
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
Western Cape ANC’s much-awaited conference could not commence on Friday as party leaders were tasked to sort out accommodation issues. But a number of delegates were unhappy, claiming the failure to proceed on Friday was political and meant to collapse the gathering. At about 10.30pm, provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako announced that some delegates didn’t have accommodation as their hotel rooms were occupied by the so-called “friends of delegates”.
In the ANC, friends of delegates are party members who are not necessarily conference delegates but hang around conference venues lobbying support for their preferred candidates.
Delegates of the three-day conference only arrived at the conference venue just before 9pm for dinner and moved to the conference hall around 10pm for the expected start of the programme. Instead, after about 20 minutes of singing, Kalako addressed the gathering announcing that, “Comrades are sitting in hotels. The problem they are creating is that some of them are friends of delegates.” Kalako said he was confronted by voting delegates from the Boland and Overberg whose rooms were occupied by other people.
Kalako said ANC staff had told him that no hotel keys had been distributed to candidates.“The problem is why are there others inside there?”
Kalako called on regional secretaries to walk with him to all the hotel rooms “and take everybody in the room down and sort them out with the hotels’ staff”.
A number of delegates heckled him, objecting to his statement and waving keys to their hotel rooms.
He did not entertain their objections saying he was busy with housekeeping issues and that the conference hasn’t officially started. He then postponed the opening of the conference to Saturday morning.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hotel snafu stalls ANC’s Western Cape conference
Opening of the conference postponed as hotel rooms meant for delegates occupied by ‘friends of delegates’
Western Cape ANC’s much-awaited conference could not commence on Friday as party leaders were tasked to sort out accommodation issues. But a number of delegates were unhappy, claiming the failure to proceed on Friday was political and meant to collapse the gathering. At about 10.30pm, provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako announced that some delegates didn’t have accommodation as their hotel rooms were occupied by the so-called “friends of delegates”.
In the ANC, friends of delegates are party members who are not necessarily conference delegates but hang around conference venues lobbying support for their preferred candidates.
Delegates of the three-day conference only arrived at the conference venue just before 9pm for dinner and moved to the conference hall around 10pm for the expected start of the programme. Instead, after about 20 minutes of singing, Kalako addressed the gathering announcing that, “Comrades are sitting in hotels. The problem they are creating is that some of them are friends of delegates.” Kalako said he was confronted by voting delegates from the Boland and Overberg whose rooms were occupied by other people.
Kalako said ANC staff had told him that no hotel keys had been distributed to candidates.“The problem is why are there others inside there?”
Kalako called on regional secretaries to walk with him to all the hotel rooms “and take everybody in the room down and sort them out with the hotels’ staff”.
A number of delegates heckled him, objecting to his statement and waving keys to their hotel rooms.
He did not entertain their objections saying he was busy with housekeeping issues and that the conference hasn’t officially started. He then postponed the opening of the conference to Saturday morning.
TimesLIVE
WATCH: SA’s municipal meltdown
Sick Joburg mayor’s job hangs in balance
Criminals are running SA for now, says new head of ANC integrity commission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JOHN DLUDLU: Why ANC should worry about Magashule
JONNY STEINBERG: Rise Mzansi — a beacon of unity in a fractured political ...
Coalition holds Morero at ‘gunpoint’ over Joburg budget vows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.