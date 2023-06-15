National

Illegal connections in Gauteng cost Eskom R7bn a year

Utility has been inspecting infrastructure in the province and disconnecting homes illegally plugged into substations

15 June 2023 - 15:14 Phathu Luvhengo
A man holds a bundle of illegal wires. Picture: THEO JEPTHATheo Jeptha
A man holds a bundle of illegal wires. Picture: THEO JEPTHATheo Jeptha

Illegal connections in Gauteng are Eskom about R7bn a year in lost revenue as the beleaguered utility seeks to recoup billions of rand more in unpaid services.

Mashangu Shivambu, senior manager for maintenance and operations in the region, said the state-owned power company loses almost R22bn a year due to “non-technical issues”, with almost a third of that occurring in SA's richest province.

On Thursday, Eskom conducted inspections of its infrastructure and removed illegal connections in Marlboro, Johannesburg.

The utility also disconnected residents at Setjwetla in Alexandra who had illegally connected their households to substations. Residents there have also built homes under Eskom pylons, which the utility said is dangerous and illegal.

The operations are part of the company’s campaign to boost revenue lost to non-adherence of its standard conditions of supply.   

“[Eskom is losing a lot of money] that we were supposed to use to maintain our plants, making sure we create an infrastructure that will ensure people have reliable electricity,” Shivambu said.

Illegal connections cause network faults and customers who are switched off during load-shedding end up suffering unscheduled outages thereafter, he added. 

“Customers will be off because we have network faults that are generated by these illegal connections. The connections are not properly done, not protected and as a result [the network trips],” Shivambu said.

The country would avoid two stages of load-shedding if Eskom was able to root out illegal connections in Gauteng alone, he added. 

TimesLIVE

Tshwane’s electricity debt climbs to just below R1.9bn

Eskom says it is exploring all avenues available to recover the debt from the city council including approaching the courts for relief
National
20 hours ago

WATCH: Why public procurement of renewable energy needs urgent shake-up

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Denene Erasmus
National
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own terms

While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his ...
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA won’t change foreign policy for trade ...
National
2.
Health department says NHI will deal with issues ...
National / Health
3.
SCA strikes down US building tender for Dirco
National
4.
Ramokgopa and staff cost taxpayers R13m a year
National
5.
Denel moves into the black
National

Related Articles

Ramokgopa and staff cost taxpayers R13m a year

National

Tshwane’s electricity debt climbs to just below R1.9bn

National

Factory is 35 days and counting without electricity, with City Power at a loss

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.