Illegal connections in Gauteng cost Eskom R7bn a year

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
SAs approach to the imbroglio over the Brics summit means critical steps and principles may have to make way for hasty solutions that will create new issues
Utility has been inspecting infrastrucure in the province and disconnecting homes illegally plugged into substations
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
More than 70% of respondents are dissatisfied with prevailing conditions in the industry
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
Illegal connections in Gauteng are Eskom about R7bn a year in lost revenue as the beleaguered utility seeks to recoup billions of rand more in unpaid services.
Mashangu Shivambu, senior manager for maintenance and operations in the region, said the state-owned power company loses almost R22bn a year due to “non-technical issues”, with almost a third of that occurring in SA's richest province.
On Thursday, Eskom conducted inspections of its infrastructure and removed illegal connections in Marlboro, Johannesburg.
The utility also disconnected residents at Setjwetla in Alexandra who had illegally connected their households to substations. Residents there have also built homes under Eskom pylons, which the utility said is dangerous and illegal.
The operations are part of the company’s campaign to boost revenue lost to non-adherence of its standard conditions of supply.
“[Eskom is losing a lot of money] that we were supposed to use to maintain our plants, making sure we create an infrastructure that will ensure people have reliable electricity,” Shivambu said.
Illegal connections cause network faults and customers who are switched off during load-shedding end up suffering unscheduled outages thereafter, he added.
“Customers will be off because we have network faults that are generated by these illegal connections. The connections are not properly done, not protected and as a result [the network trips],” Shivambu said.
The country would avoid two stages of load-shedding if Eskom was able to root out illegal connections in Gauteng alone, he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Illegal connections in Gauteng cost Eskom R7bn a year
Utility has been inspecting infrastructure in the province and disconnecting homes illegally plugged into substations
Illegal connections in Gauteng are Eskom about R7bn a year in lost revenue as the beleaguered utility seeks to recoup billions of rand more in unpaid services.
Mashangu Shivambu, senior manager for maintenance and operations in the region, said the state-owned power company loses almost R22bn a year due to “non-technical issues”, with almost a third of that occurring in SA's richest province.
On Thursday, Eskom conducted inspections of its infrastructure and removed illegal connections in Marlboro, Johannesburg.
The utility also disconnected residents at Setjwetla in Alexandra who had illegally connected their households to substations. Residents there have also built homes under Eskom pylons, which the utility said is dangerous and illegal.
The operations are part of the company’s campaign to boost revenue lost to non-adherence of its standard conditions of supply.
“[Eskom is losing a lot of money] that we were supposed to use to maintain our plants, making sure we create an infrastructure that will ensure people have reliable electricity,” Shivambu said.
Illegal connections cause network faults and customers who are switched off during load-shedding end up suffering unscheduled outages thereafter, he added.
“Customers will be off because we have network faults that are generated by these illegal connections. The connections are not properly done, not protected and as a result [the network trips],” Shivambu said.
The country would avoid two stages of load-shedding if Eskom was able to root out illegal connections in Gauteng alone, he added.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane’s electricity debt climbs to just below R1.9bn
WATCH: Why public procurement of renewable energy needs urgent shake-up
EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own terms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramokgopa and staff cost taxpayers R13m a year
Tshwane’s electricity debt climbs to just below R1.9bn
Factory is 35 days and counting without electricity, with City Power at a loss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.