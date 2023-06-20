Power cuts, inflation and high interest rates hurt retail confidence

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
Judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Cape-based trainer will fancy his chances of a sixth Durban July win
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Retail confidence dropped in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of soaring load-shedding-related costs, persistently high food inflation and rising interest rates — now at a 14-year high — all factors that have led to a marked deterioration in retailer profitability.
The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) quarterly retail trade survey shows that retailer confidence dropped to 20% during the second quarter of 2023, down from 34% in the first quarter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Power cuts, inflation and high interest rates hurt retail confidence
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Retail confidence dropped in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of soaring load-shedding-related costs, persistently high food inflation and rising interest rates — now at a 14-year high — all factors that have led to a marked deterioration in retailer profitability.
The Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) quarterly retail trade survey shows that retailer confidence dropped to 20% during the second quarter of 2023, down from 34% in the first quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.