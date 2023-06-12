SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The ultra-marathon embodies the best of SA
The LPC wants Pranil Rajkoomar struck from the roll, but the high court says the matter requires oral evidence
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA
Chechen special forces commander claims his unit has ‘tens of thousands of volunteers’ to unleash on Ukraine
Homeboy becomes the first of his countrymen to win the men’s national championship in almost seven decades.
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
Power utility Eskom is set to receive an additional 1,000MW of gas-fired energy from Mozambique as part of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s plan to alleviate SA’s energy woes.
The additional supply of power will enable the power utility to reduce load-shedding by one stage. Eskom supplies 90% of the country’s electricity but its poorly maintained coal-fired power stations often result in the entity implementing intermittent stages of load-shedding at short notice. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique
The initial 80MW-100MW is available immediately to be plugged into the grid
Power utility Eskom is set to receive an additional 1,000MW of gas-fired energy from Mozambique as part of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s plan to alleviate SA’s energy woes.
The additional supply of power will enable the power utility to reduce load-shedding by one stage. Eskom supplies 90% of the country’s electricity but its poorly maintained coal-fired power stations often result in the entity implementing intermittent stages of load-shedding at short notice. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.