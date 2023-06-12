National

SA to get 1,000MW boost of electricity from Mozambique

The initial 80MW-100MW is available immediately to be plugged into the grid

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 17:45 Thando Maeko

Power utility Eskom is set to receive an additional 1,000MW of gas-fired energy from Mozambique as part of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s plan to alleviate SA’s energy woes. 

The additional supply of power will enable the power utility to reduce load-shedding by one stage. Eskom supplies 90% of the country’s electricity but its poorly maintained coal-fired power stations often result in the entity implementing intermittent stages of load-shedding at short notice.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.