Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
Rand Water has not maintained its electrical infrastructure
Judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rival IndiGo ordered 500 Airbus narrowbody jets on Monday, the first day of the show
The winner of eight Majors has more than 1,000 words of questions for the PGA Tour
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has succeeded in his Part A application to interdict the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from pursuing its investigation against him in respect of allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare.
On Tuesday, judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022, insofar as it pertains to Mabuyane.
The interdict will be in force pending Part B of Mabuyane's application to have the SIU investigation against him declared unconstitutional and invalid.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oscar Mabuyane gets interdict against SIU in Fort Hare academic fraud probe
Judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has succeeded in his Part A application to interdict the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from pursuing its investigation against him in respect of allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare.
On Tuesday, judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022, insofar as it pertains to Mabuyane.
The interdict will be in force pending Part B of Mabuyane's application to have the SIU investigation against him declared unconstitutional and invalid.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
LETTER: More empty promises
NEWS ANALYSIS: Allies press Ramaphosa for change
JUSTICE MALALA: The enigma that is Cyril Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How Treasury’s Jobs Fund is tackling the unemployment crisis
SA universities becoming sites of corruption, says Nzimande
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa shows the strength of his detachable spine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.