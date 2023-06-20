National

Oscar Mabuyane gets interdict against SIU in Fort Hare academic fraud probe

Judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022

20 June 2023 - 15:32 Sithandiwe Velaphi
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: KHIWA MEDIA.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: KHIWA MEDIA.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has succeeded in his Part A application to interdict the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from pursuing its investigation against him in respect of allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare.

On Tuesday, judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022, insofar as it pertains to Mabuyane.

The interdict will be in force pending Part B of Mabuyane's application to have the SIU investigation against him declared unconstitutional and invalid.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

LETTER: More empty promises

Eastern Cape premier announces more grand, empty plans
Opinion
3 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Allies press Ramaphosa for change

President to deliver state of the nation address, which is expected to be followed by a cabinet reshuffle
Politics
4 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The enigma that is Cyril Ramaphosa

Why the president snubbed Mashatile and Ntuli is a mystery — and it could still cost him
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Axed: Lesedi Local Municipality CFO faked ...
National
2.
WATCH: Two-pot retirement system in focus
National
3.
Western Cape gas crunch looms as Vita halts ...
National
4.
Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper ...
National
5.
Water ‘race quotas’ plan erodes agribusiness ...
National

Related Articles

How Treasury’s Jobs Fund is tackling the unemployment crisis

Economy

SA universities becoming sites of corruption, says Nzimande

National / Education

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa shows the strength of his detachable spine

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.