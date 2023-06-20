Celebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs players

Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Study finds most CEOs think artificial intelligence is not as destructive or as advanced as some assume
Competition Tribunal chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi asks for evidence the 51% in SAA was sold for R51
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
In a big week for the Waikato Chiefs, loose forward Samipeni Finau and winger Emoni Narawa have little time to relish making their first All Blacks squad before knuckling down for Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final.
Tonga-born Finau and Fiji-born Narawa were named in Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship squad on Sunday, part of a bumper crop of 10 Chiefs players recognised for a dominant season that will end with a blockbuster against the Canterbury Crusaders.
Flanker Finau was about to tuck into a traditional Sunday feast of chicken and salad with his partner’s family when his name was called out during the All Black squad’s unveiling in Te Awamutu, a town in the Waikato region.
The 24-year-old blindside knew to be ready to watch the stream on his phone of the event but he had no inkling he would be among the 36 players who now have the inside running for a ticket to this year’s World Cup in France.
“Mum was on the phone and there were a few tears there,” Finau told reporters.
Narawa was tipped off that he might make the squad and had a nervous day before tuning in from home with his partner, baby daughter and Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell among his rugby-playing housemates.
Both Narawa and Finau’s phones were blowing up with congratulatory calls from relatives across the Pacific.
Finau, who will battle another Tonga-born player in Shannon Frizell for the All Blacks’ No 6 jersey, could become the fourth of his family to play international rugby. Two of his uncles played for Tonga and a third played for Japan.
“They messaged me last night just to say how proud they are,” he said.
Narawa earned his All Blacks call-up after scoring seven tries in 12 matches this season, part of a marauding Chiefs attack that has averaged more than 33 points a game and loves to run with the ball.
He said cutting down on the McDonald’s meals had helped him whip himself into shape for a big season.
There was an emotional call home to his parents in Fiji but not so much as a beer cracked in celebration after realising he had made Foster’s squad.
“I was quite nervous the whole day, to be honest,” he said. “I just had a cup of tea while sitting by myself.”
Both he and Finau are now trying to concentrate on Saturday’s clash at their home Waikato Stadium against the defending champion Crusaders.
The Chiefs are bidding for their first Super Rugby title since back-to-back championships in 2012-13, while the mighty Crusaders are looking for a seventh championship trophy in as many years under departing coach Scott Robertson.
“I haven’t won a Super Rugby title yet,” said Finau. “That’s where my focus is. Win one for the Chiefs and move on from there.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Celebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs players
Waikato Chiefs loose forward Finau and winger Narawa were selected for New Zealand’s squad ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final
In a big week for the Waikato Chiefs, loose forward Samipeni Finau and winger Emoni Narawa have little time to relish making their first All Blacks squad before knuckling down for Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final.
Tonga-born Finau and Fiji-born Narawa were named in Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship squad on Sunday, part of a bumper crop of 10 Chiefs players recognised for a dominant season that will end with a blockbuster against the Canterbury Crusaders.
Flanker Finau was about to tuck into a traditional Sunday feast of chicken and salad with his partner’s family when his name was called out during the All Black squad’s unveiling in Te Awamutu, a town in the Waikato region.
The 24-year-old blindside knew to be ready to watch the stream on his phone of the event but he had no inkling he would be among the 36 players who now have the inside running for a ticket to this year’s World Cup in France.
“Mum was on the phone and there were a few tears there,” Finau told reporters.
Narawa was tipped off that he might make the squad and had a nervous day before tuning in from home with his partner, baby daughter and Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell among his rugby-playing housemates.
Both Narawa and Finau’s phones were blowing up with congratulatory calls from relatives across the Pacific.
Finau, who will battle another Tonga-born player in Shannon Frizell for the All Blacks’ No 6 jersey, could become the fourth of his family to play international rugby. Two of his uncles played for Tonga and a third played for Japan.
“They messaged me last night just to say how proud they are,” he said.
Narawa earned his All Blacks call-up after scoring seven tries in 12 matches this season, part of a marauding Chiefs attack that has averaged more than 33 points a game and loves to run with the ball.
He said cutting down on the McDonald’s meals had helped him whip himself into shape for a big season.
There was an emotional call home to his parents in Fiji but not so much as a beer cracked in celebration after realising he had made Foster’s squad.
“I was quite nervous the whole day, to be honest,” he said. “I just had a cup of tea while sitting by myself.”
Both he and Finau are now trying to concentrate on Saturday’s clash at their home Waikato Stadium against the defending champion Crusaders.
The Chiefs are bidding for their first Super Rugby title since back-to-back championships in 2012-13, while the mighty Crusaders are looking for a seventh championship trophy in as many years under departing coach Scott Robertson.
“I haven’t won a Super Rugby title yet,” said Finau. “That’s where my focus is. Win one for the Chiefs and move on from there.”
Reuters
Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget
Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup, says Foster
GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup final is not about establishing SA’s best team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Underachieving Bulls have a season to forget
Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup, says Foster
GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup final is not about establishing SA’s best team
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.