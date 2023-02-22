Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More empty promises

Eastern Cape premier announces more grand, empty plans

22 February 2023 - 15:56
Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: KHIWA MEDIA
When Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane delivered his state of the province address last week he simply rehashed empty promises on seven claimed priorities — “building the Eastern Cape we want by creating jobs for the jobless, reducing unemployment, enhancing food security, alleviating hunger and building equal opportunities for all our citizens”.  

He admitted his ANC government has failed the people of the Eastern Cape and the writing is now on the wall for a desperate governing party, as polling shows a steady decline in its support.

Despite the crisis the premier finds himself facing it is doubtful that he will put sustainable solutions on the table. Instead, he has announced more grand, empty plans. Nowhere is this more evident than in the collapse of Eastern Cape municipalities such as Amathole and Enoch Mgijima, which are in a state of ruin.

The people of the Eastern Cape deserve an honest assessment of the state of our province. They are sick and tired of paying for nonexistent services while the bloated bureaucracy grows unabated. 

The rise in the province of the ANC’s so-called Mabuyane faction and the shift in control after last year’s elective congress, have been the final nails in the coffin. This province and its people are once again at the mercy of patronage and factional appointments.

However, with the 2024 elections looming hope is on the horizon. This could be the last chance to save the Eastern Cape and SA.

Thulani Dasa 
Khayelitsha

