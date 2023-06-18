National / Education

SA universities becoming sites of corruption, says Nzimande

Higher education minister says many councils at tertiary institutions lack experience

18 June 2023 - 18:43

Higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande has flagged corruption at universities as one of the factors leading to unstable governance at these institutions.

Nzimande told parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and innovation last week that closer attention had to be paid to governance issues at universities...

