As predicted, Cyril Ramaphosa won re-election to lead his party for another five years. Good luck to him as he jumps back into the crocodile-infested river that is the ANC.
Before we put the leadership contest to bed, though, there are two aspects from it that I still find disconcerting. It is what Ramaphosa knows about his new deputy, Paul Mashatile, and what made him so unattractive as a running mate...
JUSTICE MALALA: The enigma that is Cyril Ramaphosa
Why the president snubbed Mashatile and Ntuli is a mystery — and it could still cost him
