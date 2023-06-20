Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
Finally, after many years and much speculation, we’ve discovered where President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps his detachable spine: in a crate with some sniper rifles, a stack of photocopied, useless permits and a larger stack of photocopied, substantially more useless cadres.
Given that the entire SA media contingent spent Friday stuck in a plane in Poland and the rest of the weekend in a plane headed home, I can’t tell you whether the spine was bolted onto Ramaphosa like a sort of brace or was inserted in a less dignified way. ..
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa shows the strength of his detachable spine
Ramaphosa’s critics will point out what he politely told Putin came 16 months and thousands of murders too late
