The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
The National Treasury, through its Jobs Fund initiative created to address the unemployment crisis, has launched its 11th call for proposals, inviting NGOs and the private and public sectors to submit innovative plans and projects that will create new jobs.
This latest call for proposals, which opened on May 29, will prioritise industries that are labour absorptive, said Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the Jobs Fund and deputy director-general at the National Treasury, in an interview with the Business Day...
How Treasury’s Jobs Fund is tackling the unemployment crisis
