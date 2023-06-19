Economy

How Treasury’s Jobs Fund is tackling the unemployment crisis

The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’

BL Premium
19 June 2023 - 13:06

The National Treasury, through its Jobs Fund initiative created to address the unemployment crisis, has launched its 11th call for proposals, inviting NGOs and the private and public sectors to submit innovative plans and projects that will create new jobs.

This latest call for proposals, which opened on May 29, will prioritise industries that are labour absorptive, said Najwah Allie-Edries, head of the Jobs Fund and deputy director-general at the National Treasury, in an interview with the Business Day...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.