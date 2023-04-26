Cape Town railway a pivotal battle for law and order

Investors are concerned about further strain on the US banking sector, while Big Tech results spur Wall Street
Kering will have to revitalise Gucci once more to participate in China’s renewed love of luxury
Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Crackdown on password-sharing leads to loss of 1-million viewers, according to market research group
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
The new draft Target Operating Model is expected to cost importers up to £400m a year
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
We pick our top five trends from the runway, to shop now
The battle to reopen Cape Town’s central commuter railway line is a litmus test of the government’s ability to maintain law and order, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
The transport artery that carried more than 50-million commuters in 2011, was suspended as result of extensive vandalism and theft, and attempts to return it to service have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that activist turned businessman Loyiso Nkohla, who was shot dead at a meeting at Philippi railway station, had previously being threatened by extortionists seeking a percentage of contracts related to the revival of the railway corridor.
He was working as a mediator between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and communities who illegally erected shacks along the line and need to be relocated.
The chamber said his death was a sombre reminder that the government “cannot afford to lose this battle, given what’s at stake”.
“It is hard to think of a more crucial task than resurrecting Cape Town’s commuter rail service that has been vandalised and invaded under the noses of law enforcers,” said chamber president Jacques Moolman.
“We need all role players united in a collective effort to win this battle against criminal elements, for the alternative would lead us down the path of anarchy. Law and order is fundamental to our hopes of growing the economy and lifting communities out of poverty.”
Extortion was flagged as a major concern by the Western Cape Property Development Forum, which has spoken of problems at construction sites countrywide, added the chamber.
A survey of businesses by the chamber late last year found that 62% of the respondents rated the train service as “inefficient”, and 34% rated the quality of road infrastructure as poor.
The poor rating came despite a 17.8% increase in budget allocations to the transport and public works sector over the past five years, with the allocation to transport infrastructure having increased by 10.16% in the same period.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cape Town railway a pivotal battle for law and order
Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
The battle to reopen Cape Town’s central commuter railway line is a litmus test of the government’s ability to maintain law and order, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
The transport artery that carried more than 50-million commuters in 2011, was suspended as result of extensive vandalism and theft, and attempts to return it to service have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that activist turned businessman Loyiso Nkohla, who was shot dead at a meeting at Philippi railway station, had previously being threatened by extortionists seeking a percentage of contracts related to the revival of the railway corridor.
He was working as a mediator between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and communities who illegally erected shacks along the line and need to be relocated.
The chamber said his death was a sombre reminder that the government “cannot afford to lose this battle, given what’s at stake”.
“It is hard to think of a more crucial task than resurrecting Cape Town’s commuter rail service that has been vandalised and invaded under the noses of law enforcers,” said chamber president Jacques Moolman.
“We need all role players united in a collective effort to win this battle against criminal elements, for the alternative would lead us down the path of anarchy. Law and order is fundamental to our hopes of growing the economy and lifting communities out of poverty.”
Extortion was flagged as a major concern by the Western Cape Property Development Forum, which has spoken of problems at construction sites countrywide, added the chamber.
A survey of businesses by the chamber late last year found that 62% of the respondents rated the train service as “inefficient”, and 34% rated the quality of road infrastructure as poor.
The poor rating came despite a 17.8% increase in budget allocations to the transport and public works sector over the past five years, with the allocation to transport infrastructure having increased by 10.16% in the same period.
TimesLIVE
Disgruntled truckers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30
Transnet seeks locomotive leasing partner to help provide freight rail services
Prasa accused of using law firm unlawfully
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kolomela recovery boosts Kumba’s production volumes
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn much from the development of ports in China
'Africa needs reforms for free trade to work'
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.