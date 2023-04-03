Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China
The regulator has yet to find a permanent replacement for Keabetswe Modimoeng, who stepped down as chair of Icasa in June 2022
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Auditor banned from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Teachers in England rejected a government pay offer, paving the way for further strikes.
US golfer edges ahead of Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board has been using a law firm not on its legal panel to prosecute a number of labour cases despite a warning by the National Treasury that it “may not be justifiable”.
The agency has, since early 2021, used law firm De Swardt Myambo Hlahla Attorneys in a number of high-profile cases related to labour issues, including many legal actions against Martha Ngoye, a whistle-blower and suspended head of legal...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Prasa accused of using law firm unlawfully
Rail agency uses firm not on its legal panel despite warnings by National Treasury
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board has been using a law firm not on its legal panel to prosecute a number of labour cases despite a warning by the National Treasury that it “may not be justifiable”.
The agency has, since early 2021, used law firm De Swardt Myambo Hlahla Attorneys in a number of high-profile cases related to labour issues, including many legal actions against Martha Ngoye, a whistle-blower and suspended head of legal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.