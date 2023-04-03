National

Prasa accused of using law firm unlawfully

Rail agency uses firm not on its legal panel despite warnings by National Treasury

03 April 2023 - 15:58 James Stent

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board has been using a law firm not on its legal panel to prosecute a number of labour cases despite a warning by the National Treasury that it “may not be justifiable”.

The agency has, since early 2021, used law firm De Swardt Myambo Hlahla Attorneys in a number of high-profile cases related to labour issues, including many legal actions against Martha Ngoye, a whistle-blower and suspended head of legal...

