Disgruntled truckers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30

Business Day TV speaks to Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
This means it can approach the court to remove it from provisional liquidation
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Moscow ordered to pay compensation for unlawfully expropriating Ukraine’s state-owned gas company’s assets in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2014
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
A disgruntled group of local truck drivers, who have been fighting the employment of foreigners in the R480bn road freight and logistics sector, is set to embark on a “national shutdown” on April 30 in support of wide-ranging demands including higher wages.
The strike could hurt the struggling economy and destabilise supply chain processes — already taking a strain from the country’s dilapidated rail network — as billions of rand worth of goods are transported through critical corridors including the busy Johannesburg to Durban N3 route.
The country’s freeways have to contend with increased traffic volumes as a result of bulk commodity exporters transferring freight from rail to road due to rail infrastructure being crippled by vandalism, poor maintenance and cable theft, costing bulk commodity exporters billions of rand in lost revenue.
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA), which represents employers in the road and freight logistics sector, said truck operators were “tired” of the protests in the sector as it was mostly compliant operators that bore the brunt. He said if the logistics supply chain was disrupted, “it’s billions of rand we lose in a day, and we don’t know what sort of violence would erupt”.
The police would have to keep a close eye to thwart any possible repeat of violence experienced in previous protests in the sector.
Kelly would not say what contingency measures would be implemented as that would “play into their hands”.
In a note circulated on social media, the little-known “SA truck drivers” group called for the scrapping of labour brokers; a basic salary of R25,000 per month; that there be no cabin cameras; and no employment of foreigners in the industry, among other demands. Truck drivers earn an estimated R17,000 a month, with wages and other conditions of employment negotiated by parties at the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry.
The group said their demands and the strike were supported by the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA), which has been behind a number of protests in the sector. These saw local drivers blocking freeways with their trucks. The disgruntled group said the planned national protest would start on April 30 and continue until their demands were met.
Truckers Association of SA president Mary Phadi told Business Day that the ATDF-ASA was behind the planned national shutdown. “They confirmed there will be a strike. It’s ATDF-ASA,” Phadi said.
Tension between foreign and SA truck drivers has been brewing since 2019, with the latter accusing the former of “stealing” their jobs. This led to scores of foreign truck drivers being attacked and their trucks torched on the N3 and N2 roads.
Police minister Bheki Cele said the attacks, which cost the economy about R2bn and claimed more than 200 lives, constituted economic sabotage and would not be tolerated.
In July 2020, about 1,500 local truck drivers embarked on a national protest, claiming their employers preferred to employ foreigners as they could exploit them through lower wages. Four months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a team of ministers to look into the torching of trucks in the sector.
The interministerial task team included ministers Cele (police), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Thulas Nxesi (employment & labour), and Fikile Mbalula (former transport minister).
When contacted for comment, Motsoaledi referred questions to Nxesi, saying he was chair of the task team. Nxesi’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Transport ministry spokesperson Lwazi Khoza said she would respond on Friday to questions emailed to her.
In May 2021, Mbalula published in the Government Gazette proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations, stating that a foreign driver who does not have a valid SA professional drivers permit (PrDP) is not permitted to drive a vehicle registered in SA, but may only drive a vehicle registered in the country in which the PrDP was issued.
If the amendments are passed into law, foreign drivers now employed in SA with PrDPs issued in their home countries will immediately become unemployable, Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA, said at the time.
The proposed amendments came almost six months after the spate of violence and killings that saw trucks driven by foreign drivers torched on SA’s roads, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives in a sector that employs more than 300,000 people.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Disgruntled truckers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30
Little-known ‘SA truck drivers’ group is calling for removal of labour brokers, a salary of R25,000 a month and no employment of foreigners
A disgruntled group of local truck drivers, who have been fighting the employment of foreigners in the R480bn road freight and logistics sector, is set to embark on a “national shutdown” on April 30 in support of wide-ranging demands including higher wages.
The strike could hurt the struggling economy and destabilise supply chain processes — already taking a strain from the country’s dilapidated rail network — as billions of rand worth of goods are transported through critical corridors including the busy Johannesburg to Durban N3 route.
The country’s freeways have to contend with increased traffic volumes as a result of bulk commodity exporters transferring freight from rail to road due to rail infrastructure being crippled by vandalism, poor maintenance and cable theft, costing bulk commodity exporters billions of rand in lost revenue.
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA), which represents employers in the road and freight logistics sector, said truck operators were “tired” of the protests in the sector as it was mostly compliant operators that bore the brunt. He said if the logistics supply chain was disrupted, “it’s billions of rand we lose in a day, and we don’t know what sort of violence would erupt”.
The police would have to keep a close eye to thwart any possible repeat of violence experienced in previous protests in the sector.
Kelly would not say what contingency measures would be implemented as that would “play into their hands”.
In a note circulated on social media, the little-known “SA truck drivers” group called for the scrapping of labour brokers; a basic salary of R25,000 per month; that there be no cabin cameras; and no employment of foreigners in the industry, among other demands. Truck drivers earn an estimated R17,000 a month, with wages and other conditions of employment negotiated by parties at the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry.
The group said their demands and the strike were supported by the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA), which has been behind a number of protests in the sector. These saw local drivers blocking freeways with their trucks. The disgruntled group said the planned national protest would start on April 30 and continue until their demands were met.
Truckers Association of SA president Mary Phadi told Business Day that the ATDF-ASA was behind the planned national shutdown. “They confirmed there will be a strike. It’s ATDF-ASA,” Phadi said.
Tension between foreign and SA truck drivers has been brewing since 2019, with the latter accusing the former of “stealing” their jobs. This led to scores of foreign truck drivers being attacked and their trucks torched on the N3 and N2 roads.
Police minister Bheki Cele said the attacks, which cost the economy about R2bn and claimed more than 200 lives, constituted economic sabotage and would not be tolerated.
In July 2020, about 1,500 local truck drivers embarked on a national protest, claiming their employers preferred to employ foreigners as they could exploit them through lower wages. Four months later, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a team of ministers to look into the torching of trucks in the sector.
The interministerial task team included ministers Cele (police), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Thulas Nxesi (employment & labour), and Fikile Mbalula (former transport minister).
When contacted for comment, Motsoaledi referred questions to Nxesi, saying he was chair of the task team. Nxesi’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Transport ministry spokesperson Lwazi Khoza said she would respond on Friday to questions emailed to her.
In May 2021, Mbalula published in the Government Gazette proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations, stating that a foreign driver who does not have a valid SA professional drivers permit (PrDP) is not permitted to drive a vehicle registered in SA, but may only drive a vehicle registered in the country in which the PrDP was issued.
If the amendments are passed into law, foreign drivers now employed in SA with PrDPs issued in their home countries will immediately become unemployable, Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers Association of SA, said at the time.
The proposed amendments came almost six months after the spate of violence and killings that saw trucks driven by foreign drivers torched on SA’s roads, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives in a sector that employs more than 300,000 people.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Foreign truck drivers plan five-day stayaway over ‘assaults by locals’
Proposed amendments could result in foreign truck drivers losing their jobs
Truck drivers embark on national shutdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cyril Ramaphosa assembles ministerial team to look into truck attacks
SA transport and logistics could be disrupted by trucking strike
Hidden hand behind truck attacks?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.