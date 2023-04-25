Companies / Mining

Kolomela recovery boosts Kumba’s production volumes

The production of SA’s largest iron producer rose more than a tenth in the first quarter of 2023

25 April 2023 - 09:59 Nico Gous

SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, reported a jump in production volumes at the start of 2023, driven largely by a recovery at its Kolomela mine near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape.

The company, valued at R143.9bn on the JSE, reported a 14.9% increase in volumes to 9.4-million tonnes in the three months to end-March...

