Investors optimistic May Day travel will boost demand
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
The production of SA’s largest iron producer rose more than a tenth in the first quarter of 2023
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Double-digit food-price inflation bites into household budgets
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Formula E spokesperson says protest was 'unrelated to event'
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, reported a jump in production volumes at the start of 2023, driven largely by a recovery at its Kolomela mine near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape.
The company, valued at R143.9bn on the JSE, reported a 14.9% increase in volumes to 9.4-million tonnes in the three months to end-March...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Kolomela recovery boosts Kumba’s production volumes
The production of SA’s largest iron producer rose more than a tenth in the first quarter of 2023
SA’s largest iron producer, Kumba Iron Ore, reported a jump in production volumes at the start of 2023, driven largely by a recovery at its Kolomela mine near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape.
The company, valued at R143.9bn on the JSE, reported a 14.9% increase in volumes to 9.4-million tonnes in the three months to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.