JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn much from the development of ports in China

A 2022 study by the World Bank covering four decades of the evolution of Chinese ports contains some interesting insights into the importance of ports for economic development. These include that port development must not end at the port gate, that it should be based on a careful balance between central co-ordination and local initiative, and that piloting reforms has great value.
The study makes clear, though, that China is unique. First, it has an extensive coastline, which encourages a high degree of competition among the ports. This stimulated reform and investment. Second, China has “a unique administrative model”.
Nevertheless, the study’s findings make for interesting reading and do offer insights into China’s economic growth and development, and some lessons for countries such as SA.
One of these insights is how China took a holistic approach to port development, taking into consideration the macroeconomic context, including logistics, trade and transport. “Connectivity between ports and their surrounding cities and regions via multimodal transport networks is particularly important.”
The bank also found that striking a balance between central co-ordination of port development and local initiative was key to efficient port development. China found an effective balance between the macroeconomic planning of port investments and their decentralised management through trial and error.
Piloting reforms, an approach in which SA fails dismally, has been a defining feature of China’s development and is best encapsulated in a metaphor attributed to Deng Xiaoping, who kicked off China’s development in 1978. Deng reportedly referred to “crossing a river by feeling for the stones”.
“Testing the waters before scaling up is important. Chinese port reforms have not been free of false starts, but there has been a willingness to change course when policies failed to produce desired results. Pilot projects play an important role in this approach to policy development,” the World Bank found.
There is a context, though, to China’s ability to drive port reforms through piloting and trial and error. It derives in part from the vast size of its territory and the ability therefore to benchmark the performance of various ports, making it possible to take lessons from one port and apply them nationally.
Though few other countries have China’s vast size, the World Bank says its “pragmatic approach to formulating policy, evaluating outcomes and being willing to change course” can be applied elsewhere in the world.
The other insight is about the connectivity between the port cities and hinterlands, something that matters for a country such as SA, where almost 40% of economic activity takes place inland in Gauteng.
“Long-term port competitiveness relies on good multimodal connectivity with the hinterland. Initially, China developed individual transport modes separately and therefore relied heavily on the rapidly expanding interprovincial highway network to connect cities and the hinterland.”
After China joined the World Trade Organization in November 2001 — which is when its “Go West” strategy kicked off — it turned to railways and inland waterways, giving these transport modes a prominent role.
It was only later that China understood the importance of integrating its transport networks. It has since been “retrofitting (at additional cost) for multimodal integration”, a process that has resulted in the creation of large logistics and manufacturing clusters inland. This was made possible by “reliable and competitively priced intermodal services to ports”.
The World Bank says the lesson in China’s approach for development is that complementary investment in rail and other transport networks (inland waterways in China’s case) are crucial for long-term port competitiveness and growth. Developing countries should embed a multimodal approach to port-hinterland connectivity plans.
China has also been investing in port human resources. That is because fast technological changes in port operations have made port workers an increasingly valuable resource, requiring “continued investment in their training and career development”.
On the state ownership of ports, the study makes a key point that this aspect of the Chinese model may be difficult to emulate. This is in part because state ownership did cause “efficiency losses through excess capacity” and countries with limited domestic financial resources may not be able to afford it. In my view, SA falls into this category.
The World Bank concludes that even though China’s context differs significantly from that of most developing nations, other countries can still learn from the Chinese experience. The lessons include the integration of port development with national development strategies; the critical linkages between ports, port cities and the hinterland in determining the economic value of port development and the financial viability of port investments; and the importance of strong management and human resource practices in ensuring efficient port operations and supporting technological upgrades.
• Sikhakhane, a former spokesman for the finance minister, Treasury and Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA can learn much from the development of ports in China
A World Bank study offers insights into Beijing's devolved approach and trial and error successes
