National

Vladimir Putin yet to decide if he will come to SA for Brics meeting

An ICC warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if Putin travels to any ICC member states

24 April 2023 - 13:39 Agency Staff
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN via REUTERS

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin would decide whether to attend a Brics conference in SA in August closer to the time.

SA, a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC), maintains good relations with Russia but would be theoretically required to arrest Putin under an ICC indictment issued in March over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Asked at a regular briefing whether Putin would attend the Brics conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “... appropriate decisions will be made closer to the time.”

“But in any case Russia will actively take part [in the conference],” Peskov added, describing the Brics as “a very important association”.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, alleging that Russia's forcible deportation of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.

Russia has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

Peskov at the time described the ICC move as “outrageous and unacceptable”.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and Putin is very unlikely to end up in court any time soon. But the warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if he travels to any ICC member states.

The ICC has also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children's rights, on the same charges. 

Reuters

Trade area may shield Africa from Russia fallout

Africa should rely on itself for trade to avoid the risks associated with ties to other regions
Business
1 day ago

Russia crosses new thresholds as it cracks down on Putin’s enemies

Arrest of WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich, jailing of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and treatment of Alexei Navalny are examples of the crackdown
World
3 days ago

Sudan conflict: what’s at stake for its neighbours?

Concerns range from shared Nile waters and oil pipelines to the shape of a new government and a new humanitarian crisis in the making
World
3 days ago

Phala Phala not discussed with Geingob, says Ramaphosa

President and Namibian counterpart held talks under shadow of political storm
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Load-shedding will still be in place come ...
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan defends ‘fair and transparent’ ...
National
3.
Social grant recipients battle to renew cards ...
National
4.
Ebrahim Patel deplores EU’s planned ‘unilateral’ ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa must intervene in battle between ...
National

Related Articles

Phala Phala not discussed with Geingob, says Ramaphosa

National

Chinese naval surveillance ship docks in Durban harbour

News

SA to nudge China towards political solution in Transnet impasse

National

ANC’s Putin-linked donor locks horns with Sars over R350m tax bill

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.