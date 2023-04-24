Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin would decide whether to attend a Brics conference in SA in August closer to the time.
SA, a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC), maintains good relations with Russia but would be theoretically required to arrest Putin under an ICC indictment issued in March over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Asked at a regular briefing whether Putin would attend the Brics conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “... appropriate decisions will be made closer to the time.”
“But in any case Russia will actively take part [in the conference],” Peskov added, describing the Brics as “a very important association”.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, alleging that Russia's forcible deportation of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.
Russia has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
Peskov at the time described the ICC move as “outrageous and unacceptable”.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and Putin is very unlikely to end up in court any time soon. But the warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if he travels to any ICC member states.
The ICC has also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children's rights, on the same charges.
Reuters
Vladimir Putin yet to decide if he will come to SA for Brics meeting
An ICC warrant means that he could be arrested and sent to The Hague if Putin travels to any ICC member states
