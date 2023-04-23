Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
The conflict in Ukraine is an opportunity for African countries to realise the benefits of becoming less reliant on other regions for trade, thus avoiding the geopolitical risks of certain ties.
Prudence Sebahizi, director for institutional matters and programmes co-ordination at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat, speaking to Business Times on the sidelines of the AfCFTA Business Forum in Cape Town last week, said the continental trade agreement will allow Africa to fill gaps created by the war as it removes trade barriers and archaic trade regimes to grow Africa's $3.4-trillion (about R61.6-trillion) GDP...
Trade area may shield Africa from Russia fallout
Africa should rely on itself for trade to avoid the risks associated with ties to other regions
