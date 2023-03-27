National

ANC’s Putin-linked donor locks horns with Sars over R350m tax bill

United Manganese of Kalahari, owned partly by a US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg, donated R30m to the ruling party in the past two years

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK), a company owned partly by US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg and the ANC’s funding front, Chancellor House, is at loggerheads with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over a tax bill of more than R350m.

The company paid R30m into the ANC’s coffers in the past two years, including R15m towards its December elective national conference, according to declarations made to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in line with the requirements of the Political Party Funding Act...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.