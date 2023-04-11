Icasa invites input on proposal for secondary spectrum market

Strong fuel demand in India also support prices
It’s unclear what yet another investment conference in SA might hope to achieve
Key to the difference of views is whether to invest more in the old plants to extend their lifespans
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
In this weekly feature, Johan Steyn writes about how MoData works with banks, financial services and investment companies across Africa
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Moscow sending in special forces and airborne units as its mercenary group is now exhausted
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
David Graeber’s new book is concerned with Africa and explores the politics of communities
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has started work on a proposal that could allow mobile operators to share or buy spectrum from each other without waiting for rare and periodic auctions, a suggestion that appears to have the buy-in of the industry.
After more than a decade, the regulator completed a spectrum auction in March 2022 that raised R14bn for state coffers. However, some of the spectrum sold is still occupied by broadcasters, which need to switch from analogue to digital TV, a process called digital migration...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Icasa invites input on proposal for secondary spectrum market
New proposal could enable mobile operators to trade or make deals without waiting for rare and periodic auctions
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has started work on a proposal that could allow mobile operators to share or buy spectrum from each other without waiting for rare and periodic auctions, a suggestion that appears to have the buy-in of the industry.
After more than a decade, the regulator completed a spectrum auction in March 2022 that raised R14bn for state coffers. However, some of the spectrum sold is still occupied by broadcasters, which need to switch from analogue to digital TV, a process called digital migration...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.