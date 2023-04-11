National

Icasa invites input on proposal for secondary spectrum market

New proposal could enable mobile operators to trade or make deals without waiting for rare and periodic auctions

11 April 2023 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has started work on a proposal that could allow mobile operators to share or buy spectrum from each other without waiting for rare and periodic auctions, a suggestion that appears to have the buy-in of the industry.

After more than a decade, the regulator completed a spectrum auction in March 2022 that raised R14bn for state coffers. However, some of the spectrum sold is still occupied by broadcasters, which need to switch from analogue to digital TV, a process called digital migration...

