Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China
The regulator has yet to find a permanent replacement for Keabetswe Modimoeng, who stepped down as chair of Icasa in June 2022
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Auditor banned from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Teachers in England rejected a government pay offer, paving the way for further strikes.
US golfer edges ahead of Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando
SA's telecoms and broadcast regulator has appointed Yolisa Kedama as its acting chair for a six-month term, with immediate effect.
This comes a few days after a deadline to move the country from analogue to digital television, a process that appears to still be hanging in the air. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Yolisa Kedama appointed acting chair of Icasa
The regulator has yet to find a permanent replacement for Keabetswe Modimoeng, who stepped down as chair of Icasa in June 2022
SA's telecoms and broadcast regulator has appointed Yolisa Kedama as its acting chair for a six-month term, with immediate effect.
This comes a few days after a deadline to move the country from analogue to digital television, a process that appears to still be hanging in the air. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.