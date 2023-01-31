Icasa appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Oral medication Paxlovid gets green light, but is likely to be too pricey for most South Africans
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Using fuel for power generation in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores adds to business costs
Business Day TV speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, and Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of ‘Tobacco Wars’
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Unions mobilise for second protest against Emmanuel Macron’s plan to change pension law
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
SA’s broadcast and telecoms regulator has appointed Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO, with effect from February 1.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said Maluleka-Disemelo’s contract will run for a period of five years. ..
