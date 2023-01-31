National

Icasa appoints Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO

31 January 2023 - 18:54

SA’s broadcast and telecoms regulator has appointed Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as its new CEO, with effect from February 1. 

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said Maluleka-Disemelo’s contract will run for a period of five years. ..

