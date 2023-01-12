Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Spectrum auction saw doubling of consultancy costs at Icasa

Regulator made extensive use of independent experts in planning and executing the long-awaited sale of broadband frequencies

12 January 2023 - 18:12 Mudiwa Gavaza

Consultancy costs at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, as the regulator finally issued new spectrum after more than a decade of delays. 

In March 2022 Icasa completed the auction of the spectrum — the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies — raising R14.4bn for state coffers. The regulator had initially planned to raise R8bn. ..

