Unbundling Eskom is taking too long, says CEO André de Ruyter

De Ruyter praises the speed of some of SA’s electricity reforms, but says licences and legislative changes are too slow

07 February 2023 - 23:27 Katharine Child

Power utility Eskom sent the government a list of potential board members for a national transmission company a year ago and it is still waiting for them to be appointed, says CEO André de Ruyter.

While praising the speed of some of SA’s electricity reforms, he said it was taking too long for the independent transmission company to receive the necessary licences, legal framework and board in order for it to start operating...

