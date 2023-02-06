Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: It’s decision time, Mr President, so get the vested interests out of the room

As much as he craves the security of a crowd, Cyril Ramaphosa alone must lead on energy

06 February 2023 - 05:00

Anybody who watches how our president operates will see that he has a consultative bent, to say the least. He rings around, he canvasses, and he creates committees and advisory panels. “Extensive consultative process” has become a mantra that seems to touch everything and anything the president does.  

In doing so the presidency has become a centre of gravity that sucks into its milieu many of the biggest brains in the country. These experts become part of the growing army of presidential advisers, consultants and confidantes...

