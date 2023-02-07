National

Mantashe’s department says it’s ready to unleash mining exploration

New off-the-shelf cadastral system is expected by the end of this year

07 February 2023 - 05:00

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s department has finally taken steps to put in place a new system to enable mining exploration and has cut its backlog in processing mining and exploration licences by half, raising the prospect that SA could start to attract more investment in new mining projects.

The department’s Tseliso Maqubela said the government expects to conclude the procurement process for a new mining cadastral system by the end of this year, and this time it will opt for a system that is in use in many other mining jurisdictions — not the bespoke system it tried the last time...

