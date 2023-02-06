National

Apply law in Eskom’s appeal on air quality decision, say activists

Centre for Environmental Rights says power utility has often been unable to comply

BL Premium
06 February 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

Environmental rights groups have called on the expert panel considering an appeal lodged against a decision made on Eskom’s compliance to clean air standards to apply the law as it stands.

The power utility has warned of the adverse consequences of the decision made by the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment in November 2021 to rein in emissions from the utility’s coal-fired power stations...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.