Apply law in Eskom’s appeal on air quality decision, say activists

Local investors will also be on the lookout for big political news with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reshuffle his cabinet
This is not the time for more platitudes, or more promises. Something crisp and credible please
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
There is a difference between authentic fitness social media accounts and run-of-the-mill fitfluencers
Environmental rights groups have called on the expert panel considering an appeal lodged against a decision made on Eskom’s compliance to clean air standards to apply the law as it stands.
The power utility has warned of the adverse consequences of the decision made by the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment in November 2021 to rein in emissions from the utility’s coal-fired power stations...
