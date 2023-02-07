National

Eskom’s diesel burning a short-term solution, says study

A new study finds that 5GW of energy from renewable sources could have helped ease load-shedding in SA by up to 92% in 2022

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 20:17 Thando Maeko

Eskom’s use of diesel-fuelled open-cycle gas turbines is only a short-term solution to end the energy crisis, and the power utility should rather use less expensive sources of energy, such as solar and wind, to reduce load-shedding, a new study shows.

The use of these emergency diesel-powered generators is needed to compensate for the loss of capacity due to breakdowns at Eskom’s coal-fired power stations...

