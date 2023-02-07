Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
This two-door diesel has athletic looks and sporty driver appeal but saves money at the pumps
Eskom says municipalities owe it R68bn and counting
Utility needs R12.3bn this year alone for maintenance, De Ruyter tells MPs, and warns of 'catastrophe' if repairs are delayed
Departing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter expects the amount of money it is owed by municipalities — now more than R68bn, including R11bn interest — will rise even further before the 2024 general election.
Requests to various government departments and municipalities for debt to be paid have been unsuccessful, De Ruyter said. Repair and maintenance of the coal-fired fleet is expected to cost R12.3bn in the 2023 financial year, he added...
