High court to hear DA’s bid to have cadre deployment policy declared unlawful

The ANC illegally interferes in appointments to ensure members are appointed due to loyalty rather than merit and skill, the party says

22 January 2023 - 16:00 Luyolo Mkentane

The high court in Pretoria will on Monday and Tuesday hear an application by the DA to have the ANC’s controversial cadre deployment policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The official opposition party has long advocated for the abolishment of the policy, which it says is at the centre of the weakening of state institutions through the deployment of cadres who often lack the requisite skills and experience to run government agencies, enterprises and departments...

