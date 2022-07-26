×

Politics

Coalitions compromise policy values and governance, says ANC

The ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities

26 July 2022 - 16:35 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC is set to hold its national policy conference this weekend and one of the key issues likely to dominate debate is that of coalition governments, which it says is compromising its values and governance.

The party has been faring very badly in elections, losing support in areas generally seen as its strongholds. In a number of metros and municipalities, it has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties with widely divergent views to it or go into opposition. ..

