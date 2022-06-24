National ANC is preoccupied with self-interest and factionalism, says David Makhura The ANC Gauteng conference is expected to elect a new provincial leadership, with Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi expected to battle it out for the influential provincial chairperson position B L Premium

The ANC is a “self-absorbed organisation” that is at war with itself, the outgoing premier of Gauteng province, David Makhura, said on Friday.

Makhura, who is also the outgoing ANC Gauteng provincial chair, said the party focused on things that do not matter. “These are fundamental issues we must confront. We must not lie to ourselves, we disappointed people, the core base of the ANC, the people in our townships,” he said...