ANC is preoccupied with self-interest and factionalism, says David Makhura
The ANC Gauteng conference is expected to elect a new provincial leadership, with Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi expected to battle it out for the influential provincial chairperson position
24 June 2022 - 19:37
The ANC is a “self-absorbed organisation” that is at war with itself, the outgoing premier of Gauteng province, David Makhura, said on Friday.
Makhura, who is also the outgoing ANC Gauteng provincial chair, said the party focused on things that do not matter. “These are fundamental issues we must confront. We must not lie to ourselves, we disappointed people, the core base of the ANC, the people in our townships,” he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now