National Special advisers' skills must be made public to avoid nepotism, HSF says Such transparency would stop cadre deployment and the appointment of unqualified individuals as special advisers

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has called for transparency around the identity and appointment of special advisers to the president, deputy president, ministers and premiers, which costs taxpayers millions of rand each year.

The foundation, an independent think-tank promoting liberal democracy in the country, said transparency would prevent cadre deployment, nepotism and the appointment of unqualified individuals as special advisers...