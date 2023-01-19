National

Zuma to appeal order exempting Ramaphosa from private prosecution

Former president claims his successor is an accessory in a case he is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan

19 January 2023 - 15:30 Rorisang Kgosana
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.

On Monday, the Johannesburg high court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict prohibiting further steps by Zuma in his private prosecution of the president. The interdict remains in place pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s main application — the lawfulness of the prosecution — on May 18.

Zuma, as the private prosecutor, appeared in the same court on Thursday, flanked by his lawyers Dali Mpofu and Zandile Mshololo.

Zuma was granted a nolle prosequi certificate in June to privately prosecute senior prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, whom he claims leaked his confidential medical records. The former president has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory because he didn’t take action against them.

The National Prosecuting Authority previously indicated that the nolle prosequi certificate did not include Ramaphosa.

The private prosecution case was postponed to May 26.

TimesLIVE

