Interim interdict delays Zuma’s prosecution of Ramaphosa

High court says right to personal freedom must be guarded ‘unreservedly’

16 January 2023 - 23:15 FRANNY RABKIN

Nobody is required to “subordinate themselves” to a private prosecution if the state has not issued a valid nolle prosecui (unwillingness to prosecute) certificate related to the criminal charge against them, the high court in Johannesburg said on Monday.

The high court was explaining why it was granting an interim interdict to President Cyril Ramaphosa, prohibiting “any further steps” by former president Jacob Zuma in his private prosecution of Ramaphosa...

