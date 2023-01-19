Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Seize the day, Mr President

In his final term, Ramaphosa has nothing to lose but his chains as he mulls the makeup of a new cabinet

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00

What South Africa has learnt about President Cyril Ramaphosa since 2018 is that he is indecisive, consults ad nauseam and then finally takes a decision that has all the impact of a damp squib.

His eagerly awaited cabinet reshuffle is likely to be true to form.  His spokesperson told journalists last week that Ramaphosa was “applying his mind”, echoing his boss’s comments ahead of the ANC’s January 8 statement. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.