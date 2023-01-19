An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
What South Africa has learnt about President Cyril Ramaphosa since 2018 is that he is indecisive, consults ad nauseam and then finally takes a decision that has all the impact of a damp squib.
His eagerly awaited cabinet reshuffle is likely to be true to form. His spokesperson told journalists last week that Ramaphosa was “applying his mind”, echoing his boss’s comments ahead of the ANC’s January 8 statement. ..
NATASHA MARRIAN: Seize the day, Mr President
In his final term, Ramaphosa has nothing to lose but his chains as he mulls the makeup of a new cabinet
