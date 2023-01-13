National

HIGH COURT

Ramaphosa to know his fate on Monday in Zuma interdict case

Judges to rule on president’s urgent bid to stop prosecution in a criminal court in its tracks for now

13 January 2023 - 05:03 Franny Rabkin

President Cyril Ramaphosa will find out on Monday morning whether he has persuaded a court to grant him an interim interdict that would prevent former president Jacob Zuma from hauling him before a criminal court on January 19.

After hearing argument in Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to stop the prosecution in its tracks for now — pending part B of the case on whether the prosecution is lawful and constitutional — a full bench of the high court in Johannesburg reserved judgment...

