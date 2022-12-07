National

Cosatu won’t support Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign

Cosatu says it has decided to remain neutral on issues of leadership, and focus on conference policy outcomes and organisational resolutions

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 13:35 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu, which became the first alliance partner to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful campaign for ANC presidency in 2017, has resolved not to support his bid for re-election as ANC leader during the party’s national elective conference, starting on December 16.

“That’s because we have not had a discussion about it. Normally, we would discuss the matter at our congress or central executive committee (CEC), where there would be a robust discussion,” said Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.