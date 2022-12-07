The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
The killer of SACP leader Chris Hani was stabbed by a fellow inmate in prison in Pretoria last week
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Anyone engaged in sex outside marriage could face up to one year in prison or fines, if President Joko Widodo approves the new law
An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Cosatu, which became the first alliance partner to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful campaign for ANC presidency in 2017, has resolved not to support his bid for re-election as ANC leader during the party’s national elective conference, starting on December 16.
“That’s because we have not had a discussion about it. Normally, we would discuss the matter at our congress or central executive committee (CEC), where there would be a robust discussion,” said Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange...
Cosatu won't support Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election campaign
Cosatu says it has decided to remain neutral on issues of leadership, and focus on conference policy outcomes and organisational resolutions
