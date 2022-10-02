Angry Cosatu may walk away from marriage of convenience with ANC

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
Weak institutions held together by good people at the top are liable to collapse when they naturally move on
SACP serves ‘divorce papers’ in public on governing party
Tesla CEO shows off his humanoid robot ‘Optimus’
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Close Putin ally raises nuclear jitters after forces withdraw from their logistics, transport hub
East London-based star wins another canoe world title which he says was “a complete surprise” as he had earlier thought he would settle for fifth place.
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
A main takeaway from Cosatu’s national elective congress is that its members are tired of the ANC’s failure to keep its end of the bargain in the marriage of convenience that is the tripartite alliance and are considering walking away from it.
The word “marriage” is not used lightly. ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, who stood in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and was booed by delegates at the four-day congress, did not take kindly to being served “divorce papers” in the public by the SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila...
