Politics

Angry Cosatu may walk away from marriage of convenience with ANC

SACP serves ‘divorce papers’ in public on governing party

02 October 2022 - 16:38 Luyolo Mkentane

A main takeaway from Cosatu’s national elective congress is that its members are tired of the ANC’s failure to keep its end of the bargain in the marriage of convenience that is the tripartite alliance and are considering walking away from it.

The word “marriage” is not used lightly. ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, who stood in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and was booed by delegates at the four-day congress, did not take kindly to being served “divorce papers” in the public by the SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila...

