National / Labour

Cosatu unions revert to initial 10% pay hike demand

Government is considering unilaterally implementing its final 3% offer ahead of the medium term budget policy statement

24 October 2022 - 14:29 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu’s largest unions on Monday reverted to their initial wage demand of 10% as government was considering unilaterally implementing the final 3% offer ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Yoliswa Makhasi, director-general of the department of public service & administration (DPSA), has written to Cameron Morajane, director of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) requesting his intervention to break the wage deadlock at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC)...

