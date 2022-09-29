×

National / Labour

ANC must listen to workers to win 2024 elections, says Cosatu

Delegates vote on whether the union federation should take a decision immediately to dump the ANC or wait until May 2023 to decide

29 September 2022 - 23:25 Luyolo Mkentane

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, a staunch ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has warned the ANC that it needs to listen to workers if it wants to win the national general election in 2024.

Losi was re-elected to her position unopposed during Cosatu’s four-day national elective congress which ended on Thursday in Midrand...

