President Cyril Ramaphosa stood down at the last minute from addressing worker representatives on Monday, leaving ANC chair Gwede Mantashe to face the wrath of delegates at the Cosatu national congress in Johannesburg.
Mantashe was booed off the stage by the angry workers irked by the high cost of living, low salary increases, poor service delivery, load-shedding, high unemployment and what they regard as the ANC’s intransigence towards corruption...
Mantashe faces Cosatu hostility, but Ramaphosa is a no-show
Workers boo ANC chair off stage at Cosatu congress as president stands down at the last minute
